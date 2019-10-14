Illegal immigrant sentenced to life in prison

SAN ANTONIO (KFDX/KJTL) — An illegal immigrant convicted of killing and burning the body of a San Antonio man has been sentenced to life in prison.

Ernesto Esquivel-Garcia was convicted in August for the murder of 20-year-old Jared Vargas.

Vargas disappeared in 2018 after leaving his job at a local restaurant where he worked with the defendant.

At the time, investigators said the killing was related to a drug deal between the two men.

During the trial, the defense claimed self-defense, but prosecutors argued that after the murder, Esquivel-Garcia stuffed Vargas’s body into a closet and left him there for two days.

He then used the victims phone as his own before buying gasoline and burning the victim’s remains in an apartment.

He also reportedly said that after the crime, he planned to go to Mexico.

He will be eligible for parole in 30 years. If paroled, he will be deported to Mexico.

