Imelda threatens flooding in Texas

(CNN NEWS) — Tropical storm Imelda has weakened into a tropical depression since making landfall near freeport Tuesday afternoon, but officials want Houston-area residents to know they’re not out of the woods.

Houston Fire Department, Chief Samuel Peña, says “right now what we’re expecting is street-level flooding. So we encourage people that if they don’t need to be out in the street to please stay home.”

The storm continues to dump rain over southeastern Texas, and isn’t expected to let up for at least a couple of days.

Audio: “the last few times that it’s flooded I’ve been out here working in this stuff and it’s pretty dangerous. I’ve seen some really dangerous stuff happen.”

Imelda has prompted a flash flood watch for more than seven million people.

Several Texas schools preemptively canceled activities Wednesday, including those in the Houston and Galveston independent school districts, and Texas A&M University at Galveston.

Even so, some residents are taking the storm threat more seriously than others. Surfers were spotted in the water despite red flag warnings

Surfer: “it was good enough to get off work early”

And this couple kept their plans to have a picnic on the seawall.

Audio: best date I’ve ever been on.

As Imelda moves inland, parts of eastern Texas and Louisiana are also expected to feel the effects.