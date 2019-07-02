Immigration battle heats up

The immigration battle is heating up along America’s southern border and on capitol hill.

In total, 11 migrants have died in U.S custody since September.



It is being described as a “human rights crisis” at the southern border.

Specifically at facilities where migrant children are being held.

“I am very confident in what it is we are doing by way of caring for these individuals, these incredibly vulnerable populations in our custody again in absolutely over-saturated conditions,” Deputy Commissioner of U.S Customs and Border Border Protection Robert Perez said.

Others aren’t quite as confident, claiming some were forced to drink water out of a toilet.

“What we saw today was unconscionable,” Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said.

Members of Congress visited two border patrol facilities in Texas Monday after reports of deteriorating and unsanitary conditions.

“If you’re a parent or a grandparent out there, I would say look at your child and go hug your child because you would not want a law enforcement agent to treat your child the way we see those kids being treated,” Representative Norma Torres.

The reports have sparked protests in places all across the country.

“We’re having at CBP to detain these people longer than these facilities were ever designed to do,” Perez said. “We take any and every allegation of misconduct very seriously. We get to the bottom of the facts. And there will be consequences to those who do not adhere to our standards of conduct.”

President Trump said that immigration raids that were delayed by a few weeks will now happen after the Fourth of July holiday.