(KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re looking for a good sale, there’s a little known way to save on your groceries.

A national delivery service called Imperfect Produce takes the ‘ugly’ fruits and veggies that retailers don’t want, and delivers them right to your door at a discounted price.

Audio: “carrots are usually one of the wackiest items, we have, oftentimes with potatoes they’re overgrown.”



This produce just didn’t make the cut for the grocery store.



Chris Ideker, Imperfect Produce delivery manager, says, “big thing for bell peppers is the produce buyers want them to be able to look nice on the shelf.”



That’s why Chris Ideker says the delivery service, Imperfect Produce is putting ugly produce to use.



Ideker says, “when they are getting stuff from farms to your table it’s kind of a numbers game where they’ll grow more than they know they’re going to sell.”

That’s where Imperfect comes in.



Delivering any funky, ugly or extra produce, even packaged food near it’s sell-by date, right to your door.



Ideker says, “if you had it cut up and prepared for you and served you’d have no idea it was ugly. This is just a drop in the bucket that we’re able to retrieve from the waste system.”

In fact, about 40% of produce in the US is wasted every year.



Ideker says, “oftentimes what customers say to us is they’re shocked that there’s nothing wrong with it.”

Imperfect Produce doesn’t only save you around 30%, but it helps to cut your carbon footprint.

Ideker says imperfect is always looking for local farmers to partner with, including food banks to take in extra produce.

So far imperfect says it has saved 40 million pounds of produce and donated around three million pounds to charities.

To learn more about Imperfect Produce, click here.