In search of a job? City of Wichita Falls is hiring and it’s not too late to apply

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — While you may have missed today’s city of Wichita Falls Job Fair, it’s not too late to apply for many jobs still vacant during this nationwide labor shortage.

There are nearly two hundred full-time positions open city-wide throughout various industries and several professionals from those fields were ready to find their newest colleague.

The Wichita Falls Library hosted the city’s career fair today for hopeful job seekers looking to make a fresh start, but it’s not just applicants who are eager to fill positions.

Employers are more determined than ever to hire new staff due to the nationwide labor shortage.

“We have it in our utility operation areas so streets, sanitation, the water plants, so we’re looking for folks to come out there and bring their experience to us in that service, we also have administrative areas,” City of Wichita Falls Human Resources Supervisor, Brian Lester said.

The Wichita Falls Police Department has noticed the recent decline in application submissions, but W.F.P.D. Training instructor Mark Wise is hopeful about the prospects regardless of how many there may be.

“What we have noticed in the past year or so is that those who are applying it seems like we’re getting, even though it’s a smaller number of applicants it’s a very good quality of applicants. We’re seeing people that are definitely coming into this career because this is what they want to do, not just looking for a job,” Wise said.

Wise encourages people who are interested in applying for the department to know that you will appreciate more than its monetary perks.

“It’s a very rewarding job. Our pay scale is very good, especially for this area and at the same time it’s a job that you know when you go home at the end of the shift you feel like you’ve done something to serve your community and help others,” Wise said.

While helping to increase the city’s employment numbers, you may find a career that is more than just a job, but also a passion.

The career fair was a one-day-only event so even if you didn’t make it out to the fair today you can still apply for any of the many job openings that are still available.

You can find more information about the jobs available and how to apply by clicking here.