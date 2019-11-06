Incentive program to draw skilled workers to Wichita Falls

News

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — City councilors approved spending 4A sales tax funds for up to $200,000 for an incentive program to help attract skilled workers to the Wichita Falls workforce.

After a successful test run with the Sharp Iron Group, the 4A board suggested an expansion of the Employee Recruitment and Relocation Incentive Program. Monitored by the Chamber of Commerce, the program allows some companies to provide incentives to potential employees when hiring outside of Wichita Falls, such as housing and relocation costs.

“Depending on the salary ranges of the people and which incentive level they qualify for, this will help local companies fill 25 to 50 positions they’re having a hard time filling right now and it’ll get people to move here, which grows our population,” Chamber Of Commerce President and Ceo Henry Florsheim said.

Once a company has found an employee, the chamber will review documentation after 6 months of employment and notify the city whether the company and employee qualify for the incentive payment.

