Increase in property tax rate, pay increases for city officials and resident’s thoughts on the matter

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police, firefighters and non-civil service employees will be getting a small pay increase and property owners will see an increase in the tax rate from last year to pay for it. Nicholas Quallich was in this morning’s city council meeting.

This morning, city councilors voted to increase the property tax rate to a little more than .76 cents, which will generate more than $1.6 million, providing a 5% cost of living increase to police and fire pay, and a 2% increase to non-civil service employees.

It’ll also allow a 2% increase in the city’s contribution to the Texas municipal retirement system for employees, for a total of 7%.

Six of seven councilors voted in favor. District five councilor, Steve Jackson was the only one opposed.

The chief of police says he thinks the 8% tax hike is a good investment for public safety.

Though one resident says no tax increase can be justified until the tax base can be expanded through new industries.