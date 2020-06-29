Infant dies after being ‘inadvertently’ left in hot car by father, police reported

(WRIC) — A Virginia infant is dead after being left in a hot car by its father, according to police.

Details remain limited, but authorities in Fairfax County say the preliminary investigation reveals the father “inadvertently left the infant in a car for an extended amount of time.”

SUGGESTED: Hopewell vehicle stolen with 6-month old inside, suspects arrested

According to a statement from KidsandCars.org, the infant is at least the sixth child to die in a hot car in the U.S. this year.

The exact cause and manner of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Click here for more information from ABC-affiliate WJLA.

LATEST HEADLINES: