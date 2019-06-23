Infant formula sold at Walmart recalled, metal possibly in product

News
Posted: / Updated:

Perrigo is recalling Parent’s Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron due to the potential presence of metal pieces being inside the powder.

Perrigo is recalling Parent’s Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron due to the potential presence of metal pieces being inside the powder.

The product was sold exclusively at Walmart.

The product was sold in 35 oz., 992-gram containers.

Consumers can look for a Lot Code of C26EVFV and a “use by” date of Feb. 26, 2021.

Anyone who may have one of these recalled products can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The total number of containers affected by the recall is 23,388.

No other products have been impacted by the recall.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Word Twister
First 103 Degree Day Contest
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday's Child

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News