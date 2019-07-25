Infant Head and Neck Support Accessories Recalled by Boppy Company Due to Suffocation Hazard

Breaking News
The Boppy Company Head and Neck support accessories in Ebony Floral (left) and Heathered Gray (right).

(NBC San Diego) — The Boppy Company has recalled 14,000 head and neck support accessories because infants’ heads can be tilted too far forward, posing a suffocation hazard.

The product is an accessory for use in infant swings, bouncers and strollers. It was sold at Target, Buy Buy Baby, Amazon.com and other retailers nationwide from March 2019 through May 2019 for about $20.

There have been no reported injuries or deaths related to the head support accessory, but the firm representing the company received three reports of babies’ heads being pushed forward chin to chest by the product.

A government consumer protection agency said that consumers should immediately stop using the head support accessory and contact The Boppy Company for a full refund.

The Boppy Company head support accessory involved in the recall includes model numbers 4150114 and 4150117. They were sold in two styles: Ebony Floral and Heathered Gray.

Consumers can go to www.boppy.com and click on “important recall information” at the top of the page, email info@boppy.com or call 888-772-6779 during regular business hours for more information.

