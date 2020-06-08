Instead of limes, California border officers find 5.5 tons of marijuana

Limes are on display during the opening day of the “Fruit Logistica” trade fair in Berlin on February 8, 2017. The fair on the fresh food produce business and the latest innovations, products and services in the international supply chain is running until February 10, 2017. (TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Limes they were not.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized 5.5 tons of marijuana disguised as shipment of limes.

It happened in the cargo area of the Otay Mesa border crossing in San Diego, CBP announced in a news release issued Friday.

CBP officers expected to find boxes filled with limes in a tractor-trailer driven by a 74-year-old Mexican man. But a secondary inspection revealed a massive load of marijuana worth an estimated $8.4 million, the release said.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Otay Mesa Cargo port of entry seized more than 5.5 tons of marijuana yesterday, hidden in a shipment manifested as “limes.” (CBP)

In all, border officers discovered 468 large wrapped packages containing more than 11,000 pounds of the “leafy green substance.”

“Criminals and other bad actors will try to get past us, but CBP officers are focused on protecting our communities from illicit drugs,” Division Director Rosa Hernandez said in the release. “I am so proud of the officers for their efforts and know that they will continue to target these dangerous shipments.”

CBP officers seized the tractor, trailer, cargo shipment, and marijuana, and turned the driver over to Homeland Security Investigations.

