2 Germans found guilty over killing of pregnant teenager

International
Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — Two German men who killed a pregnant teenager because they allegedly wanted to see someone die have been sentenced to lengthy prison terms.

A regional court in the northeastern city of Stralsund found the men guilty Friday of murdering 18-year-old Maria K. on the Baltic sea island of Usedom.

German news agency dpa reported the court sentenced a 19-year-old defendant to 12 years of juvenile detention and ordered him held in psychiatric confinement.

Judges sentenced the 21-year-old co-defendant to life imprisonment. It also noted the particular seriousness of the crime, meaning the older defendant is unlikely to be released after the customary 15-year life term.

The men, whose names weren’t released for privacy reasons, were arrested a month after the killing, which happened in March in the town of Zinnowitz.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

What the Tech: Facebook Dating

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Facebook Dating"

Mom needs help finding her 15-year-old daughter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mom needs help finding her 15-year-old daughter"

Lakeside City firefighters take extra steps to honor 9/11 first responders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeside City firefighters take extra steps to honor 9/11 first responders"

OHP Troopers investigate Garvin Co. fatality, WF man dead

Thumbnail for the video titled "OHP Troopers investigate Garvin Co. fatality, WF man dead"

Graham community members react to shooting, stand-off

Thumbnail for the video titled "Graham community members react to shooting, stand-off"

Petrolia CISD officials educate parents on vape pens after modified vape goes viral

Thumbnail for the video titled "Petrolia CISD officials educate parents on vape pens after modified vape goes viral"

Lawton mayor responds to council member's felony embezzlement charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton mayor responds to council member's felony embezzlement charge"

WF firefighters honored, fire station decommissioned in ceremony

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF firefighters honored, fire station decommissioned in ceremony"

WF woman in need after service dog dies in fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF woman in need after service dog dies in fire"

WF woman in need after service dog dies in fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF woman in need after service dog dies in fire"

QHS opens coffee bar

Thumbnail for the video titled "QHS opens coffee bar"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-6-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-6-19"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News