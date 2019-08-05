2 young girls killed in Austrian electric moped crash

Breaking News
In this photo provided by the Landespolizeidirektion Niederoesereich, County Police of Lower Austria, on Monday Aug. 5, 2019, shows the destroyed trailer behind an electric moped after a fatal accident leaving two children dead near the town of Hausleiten, northwest of Vienna. Austrian police say two young girls aged one and four have died after a driver slammed into the trailer being pulled in behind their mother’s electric moped. (Landespolizeidirektion Niederoestereich/handout via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian police say two young girls have died after a driver slammed into the trailer they were being pulled in behind their mother’s electric moped.

Police said a 1-year-old died at the scene of the Sunday evening accident on a rural highway near the town of Hausleiten and her 4-year-old sister died at a Vienna hospital overnight.

Police are investigating what caused the 60-year-old driver to slam into the wheeled trailer, knocking it 15 meters 49 feet) off the road into a field.

They say a blood-alcohol test indicated he was well below the legal limit.

It was legal for the slow-speed moped to pull the bicycle-type trailer.

The 39-year-old mother of the girls was injured and being treated at a hospital on Monday.

