2nd victim dies after Austrian refugee shelter knife attack

International
Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian police say a 32-year-old social worker has died days after suffering serious stab wounds during an attack at a refugee shelter.

Upper Austria police said Friday that a 33-year-old Afghan asylum-seeker is now being investigated on suspicion of two counts of murder.

The suspect, whose name wasn’t released, attacked the social worker with a knife Monday during a dispute over a job at the shelter in Wullowitz, near the Czech border. Several asylum-seekers came to the social worker’s aid and two suffered serious injuries.

After fleeing, the suspect allegedly killed a 63-year-old farmer and stole his car before being arrested in the nearby city of Linz.

Authorities have said the suspect arrived in Austria in 2015 and an appeal against the rejection of his asylum request is pending.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Turkey Day Giveaway

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Recent Videos

4A Board votes to extend SAFB Main Gate contract

Thumbnail for the video titled "4A Board votes to extend SAFB Main Gate contract"

4A Board votes to extend SAFB Main Gate contract

Thumbnail for the video titled "4A Board votes to extend SAFB Main Gate contract"

41st annual Chamber of Horrors

Thumbnail for the video titled "41st annual Chamber of Horrors"

Dogs test speed in Agility Trial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dogs test speed in Agility Trial"

Graham ISD receives much-needed help from GRMC

Thumbnail for the video titled "Graham ISD receives much-needed help from GRMC"

Burkburnett woman sentenced for child abandonment and endangerment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burkburnett woman sentenced for child abandonment and endangerment"

WF man sentenced for theft of union funds

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF man sentenced for theft of union funds"

Local father who lost son to fatal car accident uses tragedy to educate others

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local father who lost son to fatal car accident uses tragedy to educate others"

Kamay Volunteer Fire Department hosts steak feed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kamay Volunteer Fire Department hosts steak feed"

Buddy Walk for Down Syndrome awareness

Thumbnail for the video titled "Buddy Walk for Down Syndrome awareness"

Mom builds Halloween display for terminally ill son

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mom builds Halloween display for terminally ill son"

Duncan School Threat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Duncan School Threat"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News