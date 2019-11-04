3 ancient shipwrecks discovered off Aegean island of Kasos

International
Posted: / Updated:

In this undated photo provide by the Greek Culture Ministry on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, an archeologist takes part in an underwater excavation at the small Aegean island of Kasos, Greece. Greece’s Culture Ministry says three shipwrecks from ancient and mediaeval times and large sections of their cargoes have been discovered off the island of Kasos. (Frode Kvalo/Greek Culture Ministry via AP)

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s Culture Ministry says three shipwrecks from ancient and mediaeval times and large sections of their cargoes have been discovered off the small Aegean island of Kasos.

A statement Monday said an underwater survey that ended last month also located cannons and other scattered finds — possibly from other foundered vessels that have not yet been pinpointed.

The oldest of the wrecks found was a 2,300-year-old trader. Its surviving cargo included amphorae — large jars used to transport wine, oil or foodstuffs — and fine tableware. Archaeologists also located five stone anchors in the wreck.

The two other ships dated to the 1st century B.C. and the 8th-10th century A.D.

Kasos lies between Crete and Rhodes on what remains a key trade route linking the Aegean with the Middle East.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Fast Food Emergency: 911 Call Ends With Happy Meal Delivery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fast Food Emergency: 911 Call Ends With Happy Meal Delivery"

VITA Volunteers needed

Thumbnail for the video titled "VITA Volunteers needed"

Wichita and Archer County Chase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita and Archer County Chase"

Birthdays 11-4-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays 11-4-19"

OK Open carry injunction

Thumbnail for the video titled "OK Open carry injunction"

Oklahoma mass prison release

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oklahoma mass prison release"

Annual coat drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Annual coat drive"

Wichita and Archer Co. deputies reportedly involved in chase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita and Archer Co. deputies reportedly involved in chase"

Semi accident under investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Semi accident under investigation"

Evangel Temple pastors celebrate 20 years in Wichita Falls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Evangel Temple pastors celebrate 20 years in Wichita Falls"

Yajaira Garcia death anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Yajaira Garcia death anniversary"

Fleeks' murder trial given new date

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fleeks' murder trial given new date"