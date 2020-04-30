1  of  4
Breaking News
No new COVID-19 cases, one new recovery in Wichita Co. One new COVID-19 case confirmed in Comanche, Kiowa Co. One new COVID-19 case in Wichita Co., total now 65 No new COVID-19 cases in Comanche Co., other Oklahoma counties update numbers
1  of  11
Closings & Delays
Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Southside Youth Senter The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

3 soldiers killed in explosion at Guyana military base

International
Posted: / Updated:

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) —

Three soldiers in Guyana were killed and one was severely injured during a demolition training exercise at an inland army base on Thursday, the military said.

The Guyana Defense Force said it was investigating the explosion at an “arms store complex” at Camp Stephenson, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Georgetown.

“Preliminary investigations have so far revealed that the soldiers were involved in the preparation of pyrotechnics for demolition when the incident occurred,” a military statement said.

It was the second time this year that an explosion at an army base in the South American country resulted in death.

A corporal was killed and eight others were seriously wounded in late February as they handled a large amount of fireworks while preparing for republic anniversary celebrations.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News