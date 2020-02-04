45 years on, ‘lost’ masterpieces see light in split Cyprus

Breaking News
BREAKING: Arrest Made; Sisters Killed in A&M Commerce Residence Hall
1  of  106
Closings & Delays
50 Plus Zone 78th District Court Archer City ISD Archer City Service Center Archer County Courthouse Bellevue ISD Benjamin ISD Big Pasture Schools Bowie ISD Bowie Medial Clinic Bryson ISD Burkburnett ISD Child Care Partners Children Come First Day Care Childrens Corner Daycare Childrens Learning Center Chillicothe ISD Christ Academy City View ISD Clarence Muehlberger Travel Center Clay County Senior Center Crowell ISD District Court, 30th Edgemere Church of Christ Emanuel Baptist Church, WF Falls-Ride First Presbyterian Church--W.F. First United Methodist Church- Iowa Park Floral Heights United Methodist Church Forestburg ISD Gods Blessings Child Development Center Gold-Burg ISD Graham ISD Grandfield Public Schools Greyhound and Jefferson Busses Henrietta ISD Holy Family Catholic Church Iowa Park CISD Jacksboro ISD Justice of the Peace of Burkburnett Precinct #2 Knox City-O'Brien CISD Lamar Baptist Church Lawton Public Schools Learning Depot Day Care Learning Tree Preschool Midway ISD Midwestern State University Montague ISD Munday ISD Newcastle ISD Nocona ISD Nocona Medical Clinic North Central Texas College North Texas Rehab Center Northside ISD Notre Dame Catholic School Olney ISD Pain Rehab Group Clinic Perrin-Whitt ISD Petrolia CISD PETS Low Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic Prairie Valley ISD Quanah ISD Red River Hospital Out Patient Programming Reneau Rehab Burkburnett Reneau Rehab Wichita Falls River Assembly of God-Burk Rose St. Clinic Rose St. School Sacred Heart Catholic Church--WF Saint Jo ISD Saint Jo Medical Clinic School for Little People Seymour ISD Seymour Road Day School Sheppard Air Force Base Southside Youth Senter Stepping Stone Child Care Terral Public Schools The Arc of Wichita County The Learning Center Preschool Throckmorton ISD TMC Imaging United Regional Cardiac/Pulminary Rehab United Regional Care Plus United Regional Care Plus- Burkburnett United Regional Physicians Group Vernon ISD VIP Tots Childcare Wayland Baptist University Wee School WF- Falls Ride Wichita Christian Wichita Co. Offices Wichita County Court at Law #2 Wichita County Humane Society Wichita County Tax Office Wichita Falls Area Food Bank Wichita Falls ISD Wichita Falls Youth Ballet Windthorst ISD Woodson ISD Workforce Solutions Of North Texas, Bowie YMCA Early Childhood and Youth programs Young Ages Preschool Young County courthouse

45 years on, ‘lost’ masterpieces see light in split Cyprus

International

by: MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A view of a painting during an exhibition of culturally significant paintings that were recently exchanged as part of an effort to boost confidence between the ethnically divided island nation’s two communities, at the Ledra Palace Hotel inside the UN controlled buffer zone in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Cyprus’ President Nicos Anastasiades and the leader of the ethnically divided island’s breakaway Turkish Cypriots Mustafa Akinci attended the exhibition. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — It took more than 45 years, but 219 paintings thought lost or stolen — artwork that includes some of the most significant works produced by Greek Cypriot artists — have gone on display.

One work by artist George P. Georghiou has been hailed as one of Cyprus’ “most iconic paintings.”

The oil-on-plywood painting encapsulates the Greek Cypriots’ armed uprising against British colonial rule during the latter half of the 1950s that culminated in the Mediterranean island’s independence. With the canvas crowded with distorted figures, the distinctive work evokes one of Pablo Picasso’s best-known paintings, “Guernica.”

“This is some of the most prized art in Cyprus and Greece,” said Yiannis Toumazis, an academic who serves on a committee tasked with using culture to build trust between ethnically divided Cyprus’ Greek and Turkish communities.

Officials say the paintings are of incalculable artistic value but some could carry price tags well into six figures.

A sample of the paintings were unveiled at an exhibit Monday at a disused hotel straddling the U.N-controlled buffer zone that cuts across the capital of Nicosia.

Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Mustafa Akinci, leader of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots, were on hand to launch the exhibit.

The works had languished in the basement of a cultural center in the breakaway Turkish Cypriot northern third of ethnically divided Cyprus.

They were put in storage there after being rounded up from private collections and public galleries after a 1974 Turkish invasion that was triggered by a coup aiming at union with Greece. Although Turkish Cypriots declared an independent state, only Turkey recognizes it.

But an agreement last year aimed at boosting trust between Cyprus’ Greek and Turkish speaking communities saw the paintings re-emerge.

“To see the paintings returned was one of the most sentimental moments of my life,” said Androula Vassiliou, the committee’s Greek Cypriot co-chair.

In return, Turkish Cypriots received rare archival footage from state broadcaster CyBC of Turkish Cypriot cultural and sporting events dating from 1955 to the early 1960s. The footage is a visual window to a past that had until recently lingered only in memory, said Turkish Cypriot committee co-chair Kani Kanol.

Whether it’s Cypriot folk dances performed by Turkish Cypriots or Turkish Cypriot tennis legend Ilter Sami in action, the footage comprises a historical record that was previously inaccessible.

Akinci, the Turkish Cypriot leader, hailed the exhibit as a “manifestation of the Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots’ respect for each other’s artistic and cultural values.”

“The common language of art, which is universal, serves as a unifying force,” he said.

The exhibit was a bright spot amid prolonged uncertainty over whether moribund reunification talks for the island would be relaunched soon.

“Art and cultural activities can tangibly contribute to efforts of achieving peace and reconciliation,” said Anastasiades.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News