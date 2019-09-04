6 Kosovars jailed for planning attacks at home and abroad

International
Posted: / Updated:

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — A Pristina court says it has convicted six Kosovars for preparing terrorist attacks in Kosovo and elsewhere, handing down sentences ranging from one to ten years.

The Pristina court said Wednesday the five men and one woman, whose names weren’t released, were all arrested last June.

It did not say whether they acted individually or together, nor mention their possible motive, and a court spokesman did not return calls.

It said they targeted primarily ethnic Serbian areas, including planned attacks on discos in Gracanica and against Orthodox churches in northern Mitrovica.

The court said they also planned attacks on the NATO-led peacekeeping force in Kosovo and also in France and Belgium.

It gave no further details.

The verdict can be appealed.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Cancer, leading cause of death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cancer, leading cause of death"

ft richardson camp

Thumbnail for the video titled "ft richardson camp"

google tech giant

Thumbnail for the video titled "google tech giant"

Gun control

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gun control"

Casey Polhemus 97th DA reelection plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Casey Polhemus 97th DA reelection plan"

Disney & Royal Caribbean helps Bahamas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Disney & Royal Caribbean helps Bahamas"

White coat hypertension

Thumbnail for the video titled "White coat hypertension"

Facebook likes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Facebook likes"

Ariana Grande sues forever 21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ariana Grande sues forever 21"

Ford, new features

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ford, new features"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News