Afghan boy dies after truck runs over box on Greek island

Migrants and refugees buy goods from a make-shift fruit stand at the Moria refugee camp, on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Security and municipal services on the Greek island of Lesbos will hold an emergency meeting Monday after administrators of a refugee camp said they were overwhelmed by the number of arrivals from nearby Turkey. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)

LESBOS, Greece (AP) — A 5-year-old boy from Afghanistan was killed Tuesday after being accidentally run over by a truck on the Aegean Sea island of Lesbos, police said.

A police statement on Tuesday said the boy was inside a cardboard box by the road when the heavy vehicle hit it.

The truck driver, who was delivering goods to a local business, ran over the box while reversing without realizing there was anyone in it.

The accident took place near the badly overcrowded migrant camp of Moria. It was unclear whether the boy had been playing or sleeping in the box.

Regional governor Kostas Moutzouris described the death as a tragedy.

“It is clear that this situation cannot continue, and now we have this tragic incident with a truck that was using the road network and killed a young Afghan boy who was playing,” he told The Associated Press.

The truck driver was arrested.

