Breaking News
Explosion near Windthorst gas station

Algeria says 8 newborns die in fire at maternity hospital

International
Posted: / Updated:

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Eight newborns were killed Tuesday in a fire in the maternity wing of an Algerian hospital near the border with Tunisia, authorities said.

The health minister said the blaze may have been caused by a defective anti-mosquito device.

The national emergency service said in a statement that the fire was under control but not yet extinguished. It said 11 newborns, 37 mothers and 28 employees were evacuated after the blaze broke out at 4 a.m. (0300 GMT) in the town of El Oued, 600 kilometers (360 miles) southeast of the capital, Algiers.

Three babies died of burns and five of asphyxiation, the emergency service said.

Health Minister Mohamed Miraoui said on Ennahar television that an investigation will determine whether the anti-mosquito device was responsible.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Bellevue volunteer FD annual fish fry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bellevue volunteer FD annual fish fry"

Meet Elias, clear the shelter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meet Elias, clear the shelter"

National voter registration day

Thumbnail for the video titled "National voter registration day"

WF house fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF house fire"

Johnston co double fatality

Thumbnail for the video titled "Johnston co double fatality"

Stephens Co fatal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stephens Co fatal"

Homecoming Help: Cop Helps Teen With Tie During Traffic Stop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homecoming Help: Cop Helps Teen With Tie During Traffic Stop"

9th annual golf fore habitat tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "9th annual golf fore habitat tournament"

Birthdays/Anniversary 9-24-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays/Anniversary 9-24-19"

Wichita Falls lake levels

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Falls lake levels"

Boil order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boil order"

Cyclist struck, Crime stoppers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cyclist struck, Crime stoppers"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News