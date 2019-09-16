American teen’s lawyers drop bid for his release in Italy

International
Posted: / Updated:

Massimo Ferrandino, lawyer of the widow of police officer Mario Cerciello Rega speaks to reporters outside Rome’s courthouse, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. The lawyers for one of two American teenagers being held in the July slaying of the police officer have dropped a request for their client Gabriel Natale-Hjorth to be released, saying they need more time to study new evidence emerged from the investigation. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

ROME (AP) — The lawyers of one of two American teenagers being held in the slaying of an Italian police officer have dropped a request for their client to be released.

Lawyers for Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, who’s in custody for his alleged role in the fatal stabbing of Italian police officer Mario Cerciello Rega, said Monday they need time to study new evidence that emerged recently.

Lawyer Francesco Petrelli says “it was the only possible decision, as prosecutors told us there are new investigative activities ongoing.”

Natale-Hjorth and his friend, Finnegan Lee Elder, were jailed in Rome in July as investigators probe their alleged roles in Cerciello Rega’s death.

Prosecutors say Elder stabbed Cerciello Rega while Natale-Hjorth scuffled with the officer’s partner during a meeting organized by the teens to get money and cocaine in exchange for a backpack they had snatched.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

brain-eating amoeba

Thumbnail for the video titled "brain-eating amoeba"

white house holds meeting on ethanol

Thumbnail for the video titled "white house holds meeting on ethanol"

Safe banking act for canabis businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safe banking act for canabis businesses"

Fire at housing authority

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire at housing authority"

Birthdays & Anniversary 9-16-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversary 9-16-19"

Adopt a cemetery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Adopt a cemetery"

Iron Horse Pub

Thumbnail for the video titled "Iron Horse Pub"

Beef with meat substitutes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beef with meat substitutes"

Mayhem at Texoma brings spectators, racers of all ages to Texoma Speedway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayhem at Texoma brings spectators, racers of all ages to Texoma Speedway"

Familiar faces celebrated 35th annual Boomtown Parade kicks-off

Thumbnail for the video titled "Familiar faces celebrated 35th annual Boomtown Parade kicks-off"

"Give Bock" block party celebrates brewing company, food bank partnership

Thumbnail for the video titled ""Give Bock" block party celebrates brewing company, food bank partnership"

Red River Harley-Davidson hosts annual demo ride

Thumbnail for the video titled "Red River Harley-Davidson hosts annual demo ride"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News