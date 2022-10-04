JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African police have launched a manhunt after a German tourist was shot and killed by gunmen near Kruger National Park in Mpumalanga province.

The attack on Monday was by gunmen who sped away without taking any belongings from the tourist or three other travelers who were with him.

The driver of the vehicle carrying the tourists was shot after he locked the vehicle’s doors when the gunmen demanded he open them, according to Mpumalanga police as reported by the News24 website on Tuesday.

The survivors are now receiving support from the German embassy.

“Concerning the tragic incident involving the death of a German tourist in Mpumalanga, the embassy is in close contact with the South African authorities. Our consular team is providing consular assistance,” the embassy said in a statement.

Mpumalanga province attracts many international tourists annually and is home to the Kruger National Park, South Africa’s largest game reserve.

South Africa’s tourism minister Lindiwe Sisuslu on Tuesday condemned the attack.

“I also call on law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in bringing to book the perpetrators of this heinous crime,” said Sisulu.

She lamented that such crime hinders the country’s tourism industry.

“This high number of tourists is one of the ways in which our tourism sector has been able to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.

A 50,000 rand ($2,800) reward for information leading to the arrest and successful prosecution of those involved in the attack has been offered by the Kruger Lowveld Chamber of Business and Tourism.