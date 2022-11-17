BAGHDAD (AP) — A fire broke out in Baghdad’s international airport Thursday for a second time in 48 hours, prompting Iraqi authorities to open an investigation.

The fire broke out at dawn on the ground floor of the airport’s VIP hall and caused some material damage but no human losses, according to an Iraqi military statement. The fire was put out by 16 civil defense brigades, according to the statement. Flights continued as scheduled.

The civil defense requested that an investigation be launched to determine the cause of the fire. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani visited the area. Al-Sudani assumed the premiership on Oct. 28.

An airport official said the fire had started in a section of the VIP hall reserved for the premier and spread to the hall from there. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief the media about the ongoing investigation.

Thursday’s fire was the second to break out in the span of a week at the airport. On Tuesday, a fire broke out in its departure hall that temporarily suspended flights.

Since al-Sudani assumed power, an American living in Baghdad was shot and killed and Iran has launched missile attacks into the country’s north targeting Kurdish opposition groups.