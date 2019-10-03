1  of  3
Bad weather grounds eagle set to fly filming Alpine glaciers

International

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

PARIS (AP) — Eagles may be majestic, but they aren’t impervious to bad weather.

A white-tailed eagle named Victor won’t be filming over the Alps this week after forecasts forced a foundation that hoped to raise awareness about climate change to cancel the bird’s five flights this week.

Victor was set to capture receding glaciers with a camera between his wings. Eagle Wings Foundation spokeswoman Aurélie Grao said on Thursday that poor conditions including 70 kph (44 mph) winds in the next two weeks meant grounding him.

Instead, the foundation hopes to have the eagle provide an abbreviated look at melting glaciers with a single flight on Tuesday in Chamonix, France.

Experts have warned in recent days that one fast-moving Mont Blanc glacier is at risk of collapsing.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

