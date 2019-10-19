Barcelona mayor calls for violence in Catalonia to stop

International
Posted: / Updated:

A worker inspects a vandalize shop in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Masses of flag-waving demonstrators demanding Catalonia’s independence and the release from prison of separatist leaders jammed downtown Barcelona on Friday as the northeastern Spanish region endured its fifth straight day of unrest. On Friday, the demonstrations were mostly peaceful, though police clashed with a few hundred young protesters who hurled bottles, eggs and paint at the gates of the police headquarters in the center of the city. Large trash containers were burned before police responded, using rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse the crowds. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The mayor of riot-stricken Barcelona has called for calm after violent protests by Catalan separatists again rocked Spain’s second largest city.

Mayor Ada Colau said Saturday that “this cannot continue. Barcelona does not deserve it.” Colau said Friday’s violence was worse than that of the four preceding nights.

Protesters are angered by Monday’s Supreme Court verdict that sentenced nine separatist leaders to prison.

Radical separatists have clashed with police each night in Barcelona and other Catalan cities following large peaceful protests.

Authorities say over 400 people have been hurt, roughly half of them police officers, while police have made over 150 arrests.

Outnumbered police used tear gas and water cannon on Friday night to battle rioters in Barcelona, a major tourist destination.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Turkey Day Giveaway

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Recent Videos

4A Board votes to extend SAFB Main Gate contract

Thumbnail for the video titled "4A Board votes to extend SAFB Main Gate contract"

4A Board votes to extend SAFB Main Gate contract

Thumbnail for the video titled "4A Board votes to extend SAFB Main Gate contract"

41st annual Chamber of Horrors

Thumbnail for the video titled "41st annual Chamber of Horrors"

Dogs test speed in Agility Trial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dogs test speed in Agility Trial"

Graham ISD receives much-needed help from GRMC

Thumbnail for the video titled "Graham ISD receives much-needed help from GRMC"

Burkburnett woman sentenced for child abandonment and endangerment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burkburnett woman sentenced for child abandonment and endangerment"

WF man sentenced for theft of union funds

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF man sentenced for theft of union funds"

Local father who lost son to fatal car accident uses tragedy to educate others

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local father who lost son to fatal car accident uses tragedy to educate others"

Kamay Volunteer Fire Department hosts steak feed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kamay Volunteer Fire Department hosts steak feed"

Buddy Walk for Down Syndrome awareness

Thumbnail for the video titled "Buddy Walk for Down Syndrome awareness"

Mom builds Halloween display for terminally ill son

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mom builds Halloween display for terminally ill son"

Duncan School Threat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Duncan School Threat"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News