Berlin zoo’s panda cubs take 1st glimpse of the world

International
Posted: / Updated:

In this photo provide by the Berlin Zoo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, a person holds one of the Zoo’s Panda twins at the Zoo in Berlin. Zoo Berlin’s panda twins, born on Aug. 31, 2019, open their eyes for the first time. (Zoo Berlin via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — A Berlin zoo says two panda cubs born in August have opened their eyes to the world for the first time this week.

Zoo Berlin on Friday released pictures of the two cubs cautiously peering at the camera, six weeks after their birth.

Zoo director Andreas Knieriem said the twins — the first giant pandas born in Germany — are both developing well thanks to care from their mother, Meng Meng.

She and father Jiao Qing came to Germany from China two years ago. There are fewer than 2,000 of the endangered pandas estimated alive in the wild today.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Turkey Day Giveaway

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Recent Videos

4A Board votes to extend SAFB Main Gate contract

Thumbnail for the video titled "4A Board votes to extend SAFB Main Gate contract"

4A Board votes to extend SAFB Main Gate contract

Thumbnail for the video titled "4A Board votes to extend SAFB Main Gate contract"

41st annual Chamber of Horrors

Thumbnail for the video titled "41st annual Chamber of Horrors"

Dogs test speed in Agility Trial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dogs test speed in Agility Trial"

Graham ISD receives much-needed help from GRMC

Thumbnail for the video titled "Graham ISD receives much-needed help from GRMC"

Burkburnett woman sentenced for child abandonment and endangerment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burkburnett woman sentenced for child abandonment and endangerment"

WF man sentenced for theft of union funds

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF man sentenced for theft of union funds"

Local father who lost son to fatal car accident uses tragedy to educate others

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local father who lost son to fatal car accident uses tragedy to educate others"

Kamay Volunteer Fire Department hosts steak feed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kamay Volunteer Fire Department hosts steak feed"

Buddy Walk for Down Syndrome awareness

Thumbnail for the video titled "Buddy Walk for Down Syndrome awareness"

Mom builds Halloween display for terminally ill son

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mom builds Halloween display for terminally ill son"

Duncan School Threat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Duncan School Threat"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News