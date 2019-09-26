Body found under German bakery terrace was there for years

BERLIN (AP) — Police say the body of a man found under a terrace outside a bakery in western Germany appears to have been there for several years, but how he died is a mystery.

The corpse was found last Friday while work was being carried out at the site in the town of Bad Oeynhausen. On Thursday, police in nearby Bielefeld said forensic experts had examined the remains and determined that “the condition of the body leads to the conclusion that the time of death was several years ago.” They didn’t offer a more precise time frame.

Police said a visible head wound initially led to suspicions that the man was killed, but the autopsy determined that it didn’t cause his death. Further examinations are planned to help determine his identity.

