Brazil police arrest 8 in US illegal immigration scheme

International
Posted: / Updated:

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian police have arrested eight suspected members of a criminal syndicate that allegedly coordinated illegal entry into the United States for people from Afghanistan, Pakistan and other countries.

Federal police said Thursday that the foreigners heading for the U.S. flew to Sao Paulo’s international airport. Some also came from India, Bangladesh and Nepal.

They were allegedly received by the suspects and provided with fake travel documents, then began an overland journey to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Brazilian police say the group had “complete control of the entire clandestine route” as well as contacts in the various countries and continents that were involved.

The investigation started in May 2018 after Brazilian police began collaborating with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

K9 heroes in training

Thumbnail for the video titled "K9 heroes in training"

Court rules Colorado police won't pay compensation after destroying a family's home during their pursuit of a shoplifting suspect.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Court rules Colorado police won't pay compensation after destroying a family's home during their pursuit of a shoplifting suspect."

A growing number of women are being diagnosed with breast cancer at younger ages, with no family history.

Thumbnail for the video titled "A growing number of women are being diagnosed with breast cancer at younger ages, with no family history."

Top trends this Halloween have consumers spending big bucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top trends this Halloween have consumers spending big bucks"

A former engineer for City of Lakeland, Florida has been arrested after being accused of providing false information on his 2012 job application, new documents show.

Thumbnail for the video titled "A former engineer for City of Lakeland, Florida has been arrested after being accused of providing false information on his 2012 job application, new documents show."

Nightmare on Main Street

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nightmare on Main Street"

Hirschi Veterans Day program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hirschi Veterans Day program"

Birthdays Anniversary 10-31-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays Anniversary 10-31-19"

League of women voters 100 anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "League of women voters 100 anniversary"

How cold is too cold for your dog?

Thumbnail for the video titled "How cold is too cold for your dog?"

Preventing and thawing frozen pipes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Preventing and thawing frozen pipes"

Haynes Elementary hires Shatanya Clarke as 'Principal for the Day'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Haynes Elementary hires Shatanya Clarke as 'Principal for the Day'"