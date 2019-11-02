Brazil says oil traces from spill reached marine park

International
Posted: / Updated:

Fisherman Gabriel Eficacia holds a fish at Rio Vermelho beach in Salvador, Brazil, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. A mysterious oil spill has sullied almost 250 beaches on Brazil’s northeastern coast. (AP Photo/Raphael Muller)

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil says small amounts of oil from a spill along the northeast coast have reached a national marine park.

Naval and environmental officials said Saturday that oil traces were removed from Santa Barbara Island in the Abrolhos park in the state of Bahia.

Santa Barbara is among five islands in the Abrolhos park, which contains one of Brazil’s largest coral reefs. There were no reports that oil had reached the reef.

Oil has washed ashore on some 2,100 kilometers (1,300 miles) of Brazil’s coastline for two months, hurting tourism and fishing.

Brazil says the oil is Venezuelan and came from a Greek-flagged ship belonging to Delta Tankers Ltd.

The company denies the allegation, saying it has found no evidence of leakage on the vessel.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Lawton woman becomes unconscious while driving, dies at hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton woman becomes unconscious while driving, dies at hospital"

LSC Conference 4

Thumbnail for the video titled "LSC Conference 4"

What the Tech: App of the Day—Rakuten

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: App of the Day—Rakuten"

Local organ donors save combined 14 lives in past year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local organ donors save combined 14 lives in past year"

Beto O'Rourke ends campaign run for 2020 presidential candidacy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beto O'Rourke ends campaign run for 2020 presidential candidacy"

Man charged for dealing drugs in church parking lot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man charged for dealing drugs in church parking lot"

WFPD looking for convenience store armed robbery suspect

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFPD looking for convenience store armed robbery suspect"

Clinics of North Texas celebrates century of service

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clinics of North Texas celebrates century of service"

Former acting Olney Police Chief pleads guilty to threatening individual at gunpoint

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former acting Olney Police Chief pleads guilty to threatening individual at gunpoint"

Texoma family in need of help for boy battling rare liver disease

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma family in need of help for boy battling rare liver disease"

Streaming wars

Thumbnail for the video titled "Streaming wars"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-1-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-1-19"