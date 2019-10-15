Bulgaria frees paroled Australian from immigration detention

Breaking News
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — An Australian citizen who served 11 years imprisoned in Bulgaria for fatally stabbing a Bulgarian man was released Tuesday from the immigration detention center he was transferred to after a court unexpectedly ordered him paroled.

Jock Palfreeman still has to remain in the Bulgarian capital, Sofia, and report to a local police station once a week, immigration department director Nikola Nikolov said. The country’s top prosecutor has appealed the court ruling that got Palfreeman out of prison last month.

Authorities took Palfreeman’s Australian passport to make sure he doesn’t leave the country, Nikolov said. .

Speaking to journalists as he left the detention center, Palfreeman said he wouldn’t try to leave Bulgaria.

“I am not afraid because I believe that the Bulgarian people will protect me like they have done over the past 12 years,” he said. “Bulgarians have always helped me, not Australians.”

Palfreeman was found guilty of stabbing the Bulgarian student to death during a 2007 Sofia bar brawl and sentenced to a 20 years in prison.

A previous version of this story was corrected to show Palfreeman has to report to a local police station once a week, not every day.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

