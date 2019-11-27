Top US, Canada and Mexico officials discuss final trade deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — High level officials from the U.S., Canadian and Mexican governments met Wednesday in Washington seeking to finalize a new trade agreement.

The session involved U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Mexican Undersecretary for North America Jesús Seade.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday that Democratic lawmakers were “within range of a substantially improved” trade agreement with Canada and Mexico. But, she said, they needed to see progress made in negotiations put into writing by Lighthizer for final review.