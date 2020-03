JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa became Africa’s new coronavirus focus of concern on Wednesday as cases nearly doubled to 116 from two days before. The country with the most cases in sub-Saharan Africa said 14 of the new ones were from local transmission — and six were in children under 10.

South Africa's health minister, Zweli Mkhize, earlier this week called that kind of rate “explosive.” Though the pandemic is in its early days on the continent, health experts have warned that even facilities in Africa's richest nation could be overwhelmed by the virus' spread.