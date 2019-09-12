Central Europe happy with roles in new EU commission

Prime Ministers of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini, left, Poland Mateusz Morawiecki, 2nd left, Czech Republic Andrej Babis, 2nd right, and Hungary Viktor Orban, right, pose for a photo during the V4 summit at the Prague Castle, Czech Republic, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. Statue of first President of Czechoslovakia Tomas Garrigue Masaryk is in the background. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

PRAGUE (AP) — The prime ministers of four Central European countries say they are satisfied with the role of their countries’ representatives in the European Union’s powerful executive arm.

The premiers of the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia that form an informal grouping known as Visegrad Four, or V4, met in Prague on Thursday with their counterparts from Western Balkans states.

The Czech Republic and Slovakia have a vice president each in the new European Commission that was presented earlier this week. Hungary has a commissioner responsible for EU enlargement while Poland has an agriculture portfolio.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has called it “a great success,” while Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban says: “V4 is stronger.”

The four countries often clashed with the previous commission over migration.