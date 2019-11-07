1  of  4
Breaking News
Gov. Abbott appoints Wichitan to Judge Fudge’s position UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal overnight crash UPDATE: Wednesday Lawton shotting now a homicide Man arrested for murder of Eddie Donte Hill

Chile president plans tougher security after protests

International

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera gives a statement at La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Pinera sent a bill to Congress on Wednesday that would raise the minimum wage, one of a series of measures to try to contain nearly three weeks of anti-government protests over inequality in one of Latin America’s richest countries. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chile’s president is announcing measures to increase security and toughen sanctions for vandalism following protests that have left at least 20 dead.

President Sebastián Piñera said Thursday that the measures that he’ll send to Congress include bills against looting and the destruction of property. He said that some will seek the re-enforcement of aerial surveillance and police intelligence to fight crime.

The unrest began 21 days ago over a hike to subway fares, and it has grown into a massive movement demanding a broad range of changes.

Most protests have been peaceful, but some have turned violent with daily clashes between police and demonstrators. There have been cases of arson and looting.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

What the Tech: Mysterious text messages

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Mysterious text messages"

Panera Bread restaurant to come to WF

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panera Bread restaurant to come to WF"

Fort Worth man jailed in WF for inducing sexual performance of a child

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Worth man jailed in WF for inducing sexual performance of a child"

Texas native Medal of Honor recipient visits Texoma to share survival, rescue story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas native Medal of Honor recipient visits Texoma to share survival, rescue story"

Elaine Hays enters race for 13th Congressional District

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elaine Hays enters race for 13th Congressional District"

Region 9 hosts 8th annual Red, White and Hire You job fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region 9 hosts 8th annual Red, White and Hire You job fair"

Arrest warrant issued for G-Spot Lawton shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arrest warrant issued for G-Spot Lawton shooting"

Meredith Kennedy appointed as new 78th District Judge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meredith Kennedy appointed as new 78th District Judge"

Motorists encouraged to #EndTheStreakTX, make roadways safe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Motorists encouraged to #EndTheStreakTX, make roadways safe"

fake funerals are a growing trend

Thumbnail for the video titled "fake funerals are a growing trend"

"Jaws Of Life" Free Toddler Stuck In Shopping Cart

Thumbnail for the video titled ""Jaws Of Life" Free Toddler Stuck In Shopping Cart"

U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree On Its Way To Washington

Thumbnail for the video titled "U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree On Its Way To Washington"