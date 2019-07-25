Chinese importers looking at buying more US farm goods

BEIJING (AP) — A government spokesman says Chinese companies have expressed willingness to import U.S. farm goods as envoys prepare to meet next week for talks aimed at ending a tariff war.

The Ministry of Commerce spokesman, Gao Feng, confirmed officials will meet in Shanghai on Tuesday for the first face-to-face talks since Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed in June to resume negotiations.

Gao said Thursday that Chinese importers will negotiate with U.S. suppliers of farm goods, though he said the purchases weren’t connected to next week’s talks.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in Washington that he and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer would hold two days of talks with Chinese officials.

