Climate activists spray fake blood on UK government building

Extinction Rebellion climate activists stand on a fire engine outside the Treasury building in London, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Climate activists sprayed hundreds of liters (gallons) of fake blood on the British government building, hoping to underscore the damage humans are causing to the planet. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

LONDON (AP) — Climate activists sprayed hundreds of gallons of fake blood on a British government building, hoping to underscore the damage humans are causing to the planet.

Extinction Rebellion activists used an out-of-commission fire engine to drench the front of the Treasury building in red liquid. They then erected a banner reading “Stop funding climate death.”

Police officers surrounded the fire engine.

The group’s protesters have succeeded before in disrupting life in the capital in hopes of gaining attention to their cause.

In April, members of the group blocked several London roads and bridges during 10 days of action designed to alert the public and politicians to the “climate emergency.”

Britain aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, but Extinction Rebellion wants it done by 2025.

