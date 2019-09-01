1  of  2
Breaking News
DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa Mass shooting in Odessa: here’s what we know

Conservatives win Faeroe Islands general election

International
Posted: / Updated:

HELSINKI (AP) — Initial results show that the opposition People’s Party has won a general election in the Faeroe Islands as the ruling Social Democratic Party lost its position as the biggest party in the parliament.

With all votes counted by officials on Sunday, the conservative People’s Party, led by Joergen Niclasen, had gathered 24.5% percent of votes and eight seats – two more than the 2015 election – at the 33-seat Lagting assembly in this semi-autonomous Danish territory between Scotland and Iceland.

The Social Democrats, led by Prime Minister Aksel V. Johannesen, took the second spot with 22.1% votes and seven seats, one less than in the previous election.

The Faeroe Islands is an 18-island rocky, volcanic archipelago that is home to 49,000 people of which 20,000 live in Torshavn, the capital.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Recent Videos

13th annual Blues Ball a stage for bands, volunteer fireman fundraising

Thumbnail for the video titled "13th annual Blues Ball a stage for bands, volunteer fireman fundraising"

Lawton church pastor receives prestigious award

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton church pastor receives prestigious award"

Volunteers offer ‘much-needed’ help for Whispers of Hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volunteers offer ‘much-needed’ help for Whispers of Hope"

Native Texoman living in Midland reacts to mass shooting 1 mile from home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Native Texoman living in Midland reacts to mass shooting 1 mile from home"

Community members gear up for 9th annual garage sale

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community members gear up for 9th annual garage sale"

Burkburnett ISD Superintendent 'honored' to be named finalists for the Superintendent of the Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burkburnett ISD Superintendent 'honored' to be named finalists for the Superintendent of the Year"

Abby Loring talks with Throckmorton head coach CJ Hantz

Thumbnail for the video titled "Abby Loring talks with Throckmorton head coach CJ Hantz"

Business owners hope i.d.e.a.WF enhances exposure, growth throughout community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business owners hope i.d.e.a.WF enhances exposure, growth throughout community"

Animal Shelter Advisory Committee votes to push animal ordinance revisions to next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animal Shelter Advisory Committee votes to push animal ordinance revisions to next step"

Proposed tax increase for Wichita Co. set for publication after original publication of no increase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Proposed tax increase for Wichita Co. set for publication after original publication of no increase"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News