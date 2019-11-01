Crafty move: German spies take foreign agents to Oktoberfest

BERLIN (AP) — The German government has acknowledged that it picked up the tab when the country’s spy agency recently took dozens of foreign agents on a trip to the Munich Oktoberfest.

News of the spies’ visit to the world-famous beer festival came to light in a government response to an opposition lawmaker’s questions and was first reported over the weekend by German weekly Bild am Sonntag.

A spokeswoman for Germany’s BND foreign intelligence agency declined Friday to comment on the trip, which reportedly involved more than 100 German spies and their guests, and cost over 30,000 euros ($33,460).

It was unclear whether the entire sum went toward beer, which has a reputation for loosening tongues.

Left Party lawmaker Diether Dehm, who had requested the government’s response, called the spies’ Oktoberfest excursion “cheeky.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

