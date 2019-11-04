Cyprus ‘golden passports’ to be revoked if wrongdoing found

International
Posted: / Updated:

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ president is pledging to revoke any passports that were “mistakenly” granted to wealthy investors who were found to have committed wrongdoing.

President Nicos Anastasiades says “errors” may have been made in granting such “golden passports” under an earlier, less-strict version of a lucrative investment program.

He said Monday there could be “perhaps 10-15” such instances of investors whom vetting had vailed to identify as ineligible.

Cypriot government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said nearly 4,000 passports have been issued to investors since the program began following a 2013 financial crisis.

Anastasiades said passport revocations will happen once an ongoing investigation confirms that specific investors had breached eligibility rules.

Anastasiades’ pledge came following media reports suggesting that some investors may have been implicated in money-laundering or linked to authoritarian governments.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Fast Food Emergency: 911 Call Ends With Happy Meal Delivery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fast Food Emergency: 911 Call Ends With Happy Meal Delivery"

VITA Volunteers needed

Thumbnail for the video titled "VITA Volunteers needed"

Wichita and Archer County Chase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita and Archer County Chase"

Birthdays 11-4-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays 11-4-19"

OK Open carry injunction

Thumbnail for the video titled "OK Open carry injunction"

Oklahoma mass prison release

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oklahoma mass prison release"

Annual coat drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Annual coat drive"

Wichita and Archer Co. deputies reportedly involved in chase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita and Archer Co. deputies reportedly involved in chase"

Semi accident under investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Semi accident under investigation"

Evangel Temple pastors celebrate 20 years in Wichita Falls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Evangel Temple pastors celebrate 20 years in Wichita Falls"

Yajaira Garcia death anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Yajaira Garcia death anniversary"

Fleeks' murder trial given new date

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fleeks' murder trial given new date"