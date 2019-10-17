Cyprus police pick up 21 migrants who crossed dividing line

International
Posted: / Updated:

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus police say they have rounded up 21 people believed to be migrants who crossed over from the breakaway north of the ethnically divided island nation.

Police said the migrants hail from countries including Congo, Mali, Guinea, Cameroon, Nigeria, Bangladesh and Pakistan. They include at least one pregnant woman and seven youths.

They were spotted early Thursday in a suburb of the country’s divided capital after walking across a U.N. buffer zone separating the north from the internationally recognized south.

All 21 were taken to a migrants’ reception center on Nicosia’s outskirts.

Cyprus officials say most migrant arrivals to Cyprus come through the country’s northern part where Turkish Cypriots have declared independence that’s recognized only by Turkey.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the migrants were spotted Thursday, not Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Turkey Day Giveaway

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Recent Videos

Kellog's all together cereal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kellog's all together cereal"

get paid to test out luxury homes

Thumbnail for the video titled "get paid to test out luxury homes"

Get paid to watch 30 disney movies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Get paid to watch 30 disney movies"

No Jail Time In Police Training Shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "No Jail Time In Police Training Shooting"

High School HAZMAT: Student suits up to avoid campus bedbugs

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School HAZMAT: Student suits up to avoid campus bedbugs"

Texoma Brick heads

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Brick heads"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-17-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-17-19"

Many camp out in Dallas for Trump Rally

Thumbnail for the video titled "Many camp out in Dallas for Trump Rally"

Insurance fraud plead

Thumbnail for the video titled "Insurance fraud plead"

Doll Delivery: Viral post inspires special barbie gift

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doll Delivery: Viral post inspires special barbie gift"

Guitarist Tony Memmel, born with only one hand, is touring the country to inspire children born with different limbs.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Guitarist Tony Memmel, born with only one hand, is touring the country to inspire children born with different limbs."

Robo Calls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robo Calls"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News