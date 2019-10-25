Cyprus to ask UK why vase given to Thatcher was sold off

International

by: MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus will seek an explanation from the British government over how an ancient vase given to the late Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher as a state gift has ended up on the auction block.

A Cyprus official says Cyprus’ embassy in London would raise the issue with U.K. authorities.

In a tweet, art historian Maria Paphiti found that the 2,700-year-old vase had been sold at Christie’s auction house in May for nearly 7,000 euros ($7,700).

The vase was given to Thatcher by former Cyprus President George Vassiliou three decades ago.

The government official, who spoke Friday on condition of anonymity because he’s not authorized to speak publicly about the issue, said diplomatic protocol bars selling off state gifts.

It’s unclear how the vase ended up at the auction.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

MSU trunk-or-treat

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU trunk-or-treat"

Bowman VFD haunted hay ride

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowman VFD haunted hay ride"

Thunderbirds have arrived

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thunderbirds have arrived"

Caught On Camera: Distracted Driver Hits Deputy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caught On Camera: Distracted Driver Hits Deputy"

Pint-sized patients participate in NICU costume contest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pint-sized patients participate in NICU costume contest"

El Paso OIS

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso OIS"

Amazing Rescue: Good samaritans free woman from submerged van

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amazing Rescue: Good samaritans free woman from submerged van"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-25-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-25-19"

Fort Belknap Days open to public this weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Belknap Days open to public this weekend"

Thomas Allison indecency with child

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thomas Allison indecency with child"

Govt Stitt top ten cabinet tour

Thumbnail for the video titled "Govt Stitt top ten cabinet tour"

Josh Winegarner district 13 candidate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Josh Winegarner district 13 candidate"