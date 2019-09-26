Czech lawmakers reject charges against outspoken president

International
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 file photo, Czech Republic’s President Milos Zeman attends a press conference at the Serbia Palace in Belgrade, Serbia. The lower house of Czech Parliament has dismissed a request to bring charges against President Milos Zeman for allegedly violating the constitution. Only 58 lawmakers in the 200-seat house, far short of the three-fifths majority needed, voted Thursday, Sept. 26 to file the charges at the Constitutional Court. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, file)

PRAGUE (AP) — The lower house of Czech Parliament has dismissed a request to bring charges against President Milos Zeman for allegedly violating the constitution.

Only 58 lawmakers in the 200-seat house, far short of the 120 needed, voted Thursday to file the charges at the Constitutional Court.The lower house’s approval was necessary after Parliament’s upper house, the Senate, which is controlled by the opposition, agreed with the charges in July.

The house is dominated by Prime Minister Andrej Babis’ ANO (YES) centrist movement, Zeman’s ally.

The Senators had charged the outspoken Zeman with failing to act in line with the constitution in eight cases, including a repeated failure to appoint proposed government ministers.

If the court agreed with the charges, Zeman would lose the presidency, a largely ceremonial but high-profile job.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Silent sinus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Silent sinus"

Deaf employee gets promotion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deaf employee gets promotion"

golden coffin

Thumbnail for the video titled "golden coffin"

Delta ammends support, service animal policy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Delta ammends support, service animal policy"

Fall wine fest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fall wine fest"

kemp-monroe traffic alert

Thumbnail for the video titled "kemp-monroe traffic alert"

Phased in new female dorms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Phased in new female dorms"

Fake FedEx roberry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fake FedEx roberry"

Birthdays 9-26-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays 9-26-19"

What the Tech: Buying, selling old phones

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Buying, selling old phones"

Nogales residents empathize with migrants but favor legal entry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nogales residents empathize with migrants but favor legal entry"

Burkburnett student lends a helping hand

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burkburnett student lends a helping hand"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News