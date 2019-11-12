Danish court jails repatriated Islamic State fighter

International
Posted: / Updated:

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A foreign fighter from Denmark has been jailed in pre-trial custody for 27 days, a day after the man was deported from Turkey, which has begun to send home people who fought for the Islamic State group.

Prosecutor Sidsel Klixbull told the Copenhagen City Court on Tuesday that it was “a very serious case.” Ahmad Salem el-Haj was held on preliminary charges of violating Danish terror laws.

He denies the charges. He was arrested upon arrival at the Copenhagen airport late Monday.

Copenhagen police say Denmark in 2017 had asked Turkey for his extradition but in vain. Danish officials also said el-Haj had been found guilty in Turkey and sentenced to four years in prison for joining the Islamic State group.

No date for his trial was immediately announced.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

suspect captured

Thumbnail for the video titled "suspect captured"

Alligator Attack Survivor Airlifted From Florida Swamp

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alligator Attack Survivor Airlifted From Florida Swamp"

BREAKING

Thumbnail for the video titled "BREAKING"

BREAKING: WFPD search for escaped inmate

Thumbnail for the video titled "BREAKING: WFPD search for escaped inmate"

2 BREAKING: WFPD search for escaped inmate

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 BREAKING: WFPD search for escaped inmate"

Disney+ Enters Streaming Wars

Thumbnail for the video titled "Disney+ Enters Streaming Wars"

Birthdays 11-12-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays 11-12-19"

Bowie Council swear in and preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowie Council swear in and preview"

Re-elected WF Council Members sworn in

Thumbnail for the video titled "Re-elected WF Council Members sworn in"

Saying "I Do" in the ICU

Thumbnail for the video titled "Saying "I Do" in the ICU"

This year's gap between Thanksgiving and Christmas is six days shorter than last year, which could have a major impact on shopping

Thumbnail for the video titled "This year's gap between Thanksgiving and Christmas is six days shorter than last year, which could have a major impact on shopping"

Sen. Jim Inhoe congress needs to pass the NDAA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sen. Jim Inhoe congress needs to pass the NDAA"