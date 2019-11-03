Demonstrators demand halt to killings of women in Mexico

An activist places crosses on the steps of the Angel of Independence Monument in memory of women who have been murdered or disappeared, to demand justice for their loved ones, one day after the Day of the Dead holiday in Mexico City, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. Nine women are killed per day in Mexico, according to the U.N. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Relatives of women and girls murdered or missing in Mexico demanded justice during a march through the capital on Sunday.

The demonstration set out from the Independence Monument and headed for Mexico City’s sprawling main square to set up an offering near a massive altar erected to mark Dia de Muertos, or Day of the Dead.

They carried purple crosses inscribed with the names of dozens of victims.

Dia de Muertos is observed Nov. 1-2. The demonstration was billed as a “Dia de Muertas” march, or”Day of the Dead Women.”

Nine women are killed daily in Mexico, according to the U.N.

Organizer Frida Guerrero says protesters were demanding a “real interest” on the part of authorities to address killings of women.

