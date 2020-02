LONDON (AP) — A man who strapped on a fake bomb and stabbed two people on a London street before being shot to death by police Sunday was recently released from prison, where he was serving time for Islamic-related terrorism offenses, officials said.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Lucy D’Orsi said police are ”confident" the attacker was released convict 20-year-old Sudesh Amman. He had been convicted for publishing graphic terrorist videos online.