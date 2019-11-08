Breaking News
Kody Lott denied new trial, conviction upheld

Descendants meet in Mexico on 500th anniversary of conquest

International

by: MARK STEVENSON, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Descendants of Spanish conquistador Hernán Cortés and Aztec emperor Moctezuma met Friday in Mexico City to mark the 500th anniversary of their forebearers’ first encounter.

The hope was that the meeting, at a colonial church where Cortés is buried, would go better than the one 500 years ago.

Federico Acosta, a Mexican who traces his lineage back 16 generations to Moctezuma’s daughter, embraced Italian Ascanio Pignatelli in a bear hug.

“I want to ask your forgiveness for all the bad things that happened,” said Pignatelli, who is descended from Cortes’ daughter.

“We need to leave the past behind us,” Pignatelli said. “Today is a day for leaving all the bad things in the past.”

Asked if Mexico needed an apology from Spain, Acosta said no.

“In the end, we are all family now,” he said.

Acosta is quite sure of his lineage: up until the 1930s, his family received a pension granted by the government to Moctezuma’s descendants.

And Pignatelli’s family had inherited one of Cortes’ noble titles, until they sold it.

The two shook hands and said they hoped the anniversary would serve to unite, not divide people.

Cortés and his 400 men were met by Moctezuma at the entrance to Tenochtitlan, the Aztec name for the capital.

Moctezuma greeted them courteously and showered them with gifts, hoping to convince them to go away.

He didn’t realize his gifts just whetted their avarice; the Spaniards bullied their way into Moctezuma’s palace, first as guests, and then as captors.

The Aztecs tired of their emperor’s weakness and chased Cortés out of Tenochtitlan.

Cortés regrouped and conquered the city by 1521.

In March, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, asked Spain for an apology for the Conquest, in which millions of indigenous people died from violence and disease.

Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell said Spain “will not issue these apologies that have been requested.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Denton Butane Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Denton Butane Fire"

Heartwarming Harvest: Neighbors Come Together For Grieving Family

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heartwarming Harvest: Neighbors Come Together For Grieving Family"

A 95-year-old World War II veteran from Oklahoma was finally awarded his high school diploma Thursday

Thumbnail for the video titled "A 95-year-old World War II veteran from Oklahoma was finally awarded his high school diploma Thursday"

5 year old saves mom

Thumbnail for the video titled "5 year old saves mom"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-8-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-8-19"

Tracy Jackson comforted her dog Chancellor as he underwent grueling cancer treatments. Now he's doing the same for her.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracy Jackson comforted her dog Chancellor as he underwent grueling cancer treatments. Now he's doing the same for her."

Jason Carlile released in Aug. following bond reduction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jason Carlile released in Aug. following bond reduction"

Arrest warrant issued for first-degree murder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arrest warrant issued for first-degree murder"

What the Tech: Mysterious text messages

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Mysterious text messages"

Panera Bread restaurant to come to WF

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panera Bread restaurant to come to WF"

Fort Worth man jailed in WF for inducing sexual performance of a child

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Worth man jailed in WF for inducing sexual performance of a child"

Texas native Medal of Honor recipient visits Texoma to share survival, rescue story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas native Medal of Honor recipient visits Texoma to share survival, rescue story"