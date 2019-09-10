1  of  2
Breaking News
Trump fires national security adviser John Bolton Report: St. Sen. Pat Fallon considers run against U.S. Sen. John Cornyn

Dutch shooting claims 4th life as 27-year-old woman dies

International
Posted: / Updated:

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch police say a 27-year-old woman has died as a result of injuries sustained in a shooting that also claimed the lives of two children and a police officer.

Police said in a tweet Tuesday morning that the woman, whose identity was not released, died following the “family drama” in the city of Dordrecht.

On Monday night, police said that two children, who were aged 8 and 12, had died along with a 35-year-old police officer, who was suspected of being the shooter.

Police have not said if the victims are related, but say the shooting in a house on the southern edge of Dordrecht is believed to be a family incident.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

crime stoppers

Thumbnail for the video titled "crime stoppers"

Target Circle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Target Circle"

WFISD TRE nullified. tax rate change

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFISD TRE nullified. tax rate change"

Congress back in session, President in battle ground state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Congress back in session, President in battle ground state"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-10-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-10-19"

UPS Hiring spree

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPS Hiring spree"

Ram recall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ram recall"

Nissan CEO steps down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nissan CEO steps down"

Young County leaders seek solution to animal control problem

Thumbnail for the video titled "Young County leaders seek solution to animal control problem"

Suicide Prevention at Sheppard AFB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suicide Prevention at Sheppard AFB"

MSU cycling team recognized for continued success by commissioners court

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU cycling team recognized for continued success by commissioners court"

Cafe con Leche: helping first-generation students understand the importance of post-secondary education

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cafe con Leche: helping first-generation students understand the importance of post-secondary education"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News