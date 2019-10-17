Epstein-linked French modeling agent accused of harassment

International
Posted: / Updated:

PARIS (AP) — A woman has filed a legal complaint in Paris accusing a French modeling agent who was close to disgraced U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein of sexual harassment.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said Thursday the woman is being questioned by investigators about her complaint against modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel. The prosecutor’s office did not release her identity.

The complaint is being investigated as part of a broad French probe into alleged sexual exploitation of women and girls by Epstein and his circle . Seven other women who have identified themselves as victims have spoken to police so far since the French probe was opened in August, the prosecutor’s office said.

Brunel is considered central to the French investigation because he was a frequent companion of Epstein, who killed himself Aug. 10 in a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

French police searched the Paris offices of Brunel’s agency, Karin Models, last month. Epstein traveled often to France and had apartments in Paris.

Brunel’s lawyer said earlier this month that he contests accusations against him in the media, but that he’s available to talk to judicial officials. His whereabouts are unknown.

French police appealed last month for victims and witnesses to come forward to help their investigation into the alleged rape of minors and other possible charges linked to the Epstein case. The aim is to uncover any infractions in France as well as on any French victims abroad and to determine whether any French citizens were linked to crimes.

Numerous women in the United States allege they were sexually abused by Epstein, who had denied all charges against him.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

