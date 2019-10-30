EU Brexit negotiator says the risk of no-deal Brexit remains

International
Posted: / Updated:
Michel Barnier

European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier attends a debate on post-Brexit relations with United Kingdom at the European Parliament in Brussels, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. A respected British think tank slammed Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal on Wednesday, concluding that the economy would be 3.5% smaller over the next decade compared with staying in the European Union. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator is warning that the risk of having Britain leaving the 28-nation bloc without a ratified deal still remains.

Michael Barnier said during a speech in Brussels that a no-deal Brexit “could happen at the end of January” if British lawmakers fail to ratify the new divorce agreement between the EU and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The EU has allowed Britain to delay its Brexit departure up to Jan. 31. Britain, meanwhile, is holding a new election on Dec. 12.

Once the divorce deal is ratified, Britain will remain inside the bloc’s single market and bound by its rules until the end of December 2020, while the two sides devise a new trade relationship during a transition period.

Barnier said a no-deal Brexit “could also happen at the end of 2020.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Haynes Elementary hires Shatanya Clarke as 'Principal for the Day'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Haynes Elementary hires Shatanya Clarke as 'Principal for the Day'"

What the Tech: Halloween safety app

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Halloween safety app"

Chris Ekstrom enters race for Texas’ Congressional District 13 seat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chris Ekstrom enters race for Texas’ Congressional District 13 seat"

Elaine Hays Announces Campaign for Texas’ 13th Congressional District

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elaine Hays Announces Campaign for Texas’ 13th Congressional District"

Wichita Christian students send holiday cheer halfway across globe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Christian students send holiday cheer halfway across globe"

WF art museum opens Art Express

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF art museum opens Art Express"

Wichita Co. Ag Extensions offers tips to protect plants, livestock from freezing temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Co. Ag Extensions offers tips to protect plants, livestock from freezing temperatures"

Tips to prepare pipes for cold temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips to prepare pipes for cold temperatures"

Additional parking scheduled for construction downtown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Additional parking scheduled for construction downtown"

4B Board approves MPEC conference center hotel project

Thumbnail for the video titled "4B Board approves MPEC conference center hotel project"

WFPD: Car burglaries up; thieves looking for IDs

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFPD: Car burglaries up; thieves looking for IDs"

WF man set to plea for new charge after accepting plea deal last week

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF man set to plea for new charge after accepting plea deal last week"