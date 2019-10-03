1  of  2
EU: Facebook can be forced to take down certain material

Facebook

FILE – This July 16, 2013, file photo, shows a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. Facebook says it has suspended tens of thousands of apps made by about 400 developers as part of an investigation following the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Starting in March 2018, Facebook started looking into the apps that have access to its users’ data. The probe came after revelations that data mining firm Cambridge Analytica used ill-gotten data from millions of Facebook users through an app, then used the data to try to influence U.S. elections. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s highest court says that Facebook can be ordered by an individual member state to remove or block access to material which was previously declared unlawful and says that it can have a worldwide impact.

The European Court of Justice ruling on Thursday is seen as a defeat for Facebook as it could increase their responsibility for what is appearing on the internet.

The court ruled after an Austrian Greens politician sued the internet company in her home nation to remove comments which she considered bad for her reputation and insulting in a post which could be seen by any Facebook user.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Latest News

